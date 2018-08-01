Alex Trebek Suggests Retirement

The longtime host of Jeopardy! suggested that he may retire when his contract ends in 2020.

NOEL KING, HOST:

OK, Rachel, it's time now for a little bit of trivia.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

All right. Hit me up.

KING: This game show host said he's thinking of retiring once his contract is up in 2020.

MARTIN: Ding. Who is Alex Trebek?

KING: That is right. On Sunday, Trebek talked to TMZ's Harvey Levin in an interview on Fox News' "Objectified," and he was asked, what are the chances you'll stay at "Jeopardy!" after 2020? And here's what he said.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "OBJECTIFIED")

ALEX TREBEK: Fifty-50 and a little less.

MARTIN: All right. So don't go panicking, everyone. 2020 is still a little way's away, which gives the world enough time to adjust to the thought of a "Jeopardy!" without Alex Trebek. He's been hosting this game show since 1966. Not this game show, but, shows in general. And in 2016, I talked with Trebek, and he told me he appreciates the chance to host a show like "Jeopardy!" because he likes being around bright people.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

TREBEK: I don't like spending time with stupid people...

MARTIN: (Laughter).

TREBEK: ...And "Jeopardy!" puts me in touch with bright folks all the time.

KING: Rachel, can I tell you my favorite "Jeopardy!" moment?

MARTIN: Please do.

KING: Alex Trebek meets auto-tune. Here it is.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "JEOPARDY!")

TREBEK: Alex Meets Auto-Tune. You have to identify the song I am performing with technological help.

PAUL: I have to try Alex Meets Auto-Tune, 200.

TREBEK: Pay attention, players.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "THE FARMER IN THE DELL")

TREBEK: (Singing, through auto-tune) And the child takes the nurse, the child takes the nurse. Hi-ho, the derry-o. The child takes the nurse.

Paul.

PAUL: What is "The Farmer In The Dell"?

TREBEK: Right.

MARTIN: OK. I'm sorry. That's just creepy.

KING: (Laughter).

MARTIN: But as Trebek muses over a possible departure, he has given us something else to look forward to. He's been floating possibilities for his replacement. Trebek listed Alex Faust, announcer for the LA Kings hockey team, as a possible contender. Also, Laura Coates. She's a CNN legal analyst and host of "The Laura Coates Show" on Sirius XM.

KING: We got Laura Coates on the phone, and we asked her, what would being tapped mean to you?

LAURA COATES: You'd never think that somebody that you're watching and you admire and you respect in their career, in what they're doing - and it's an amazing game show that I've watched my family. I love it. You'd never think that somebody would see you in that position.

MARTIN: So we're going to be watching closely to find out what Trebek sees for the show's future. But let's end this thing "Jeopardy!" style.

(SOUNDBITE OF THEME SONG FROM "JEOPARDY!")

MARTIN: You are listening to this program.

(SOUNDBITE OF THEME SONG FROM "JEOPARDY!")

KING: I'm going to go with, what is MORNING EDITION from NPR News?

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.