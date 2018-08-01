Vest Vending Machine Racks Up Sales

A vending machine in San Francisco's airport sells vests, which are often associated with Silicon Valley workers. According to Business Insider, the machine makes $10,000 in sales each month.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. If you've been anywhere near Silicon Valley or even seen the TV show, you know there's an unofficial uniform for guys who work in tech - a fleece vest. When the clothing company Uniqlo installed a vending machine that sells vests at the San Francisco airport, there was much mockery. But the unofficial uniform may be more official than we thought. An airport representative says the vending machine takes in, on average, $10,000 a month.

