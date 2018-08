Anti-Violence Protesters To Shut Down Chicago's Lake Shore Drive Protesters plan to close a portion of the busy roadway Thursday as part of an anti-violence march to Wrigley Field. The group says it wants the mayor and police superintendent to resign.

Protesters plan to close a portion of the busy roadway Thursday as part of an anti-violence march to Wrigley Field. The group says it wants the mayor and police superintendent to resign.