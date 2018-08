Election Violence Turns Deadly In Zimbabwe Voters still await an official answer about who won the presidential election — and suspicion of wrongdoing has gathered intensity in the capital city's streets, where violence erupted Wednesday.

Election Violence Turns Deadly In Zimbabwe

Voters still await an official answer about who won the presidential election — and suspicion of wrongdoing has gathered intensity in the capital city's streets, where violence erupted Wednesday.