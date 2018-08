Administration Faces Another Deadline Concerning Migrant Families The U.S. government faces a Thursday deadline to submit a plan for reunifying migrant families that remain separated. Noel King talks to Lee Gelernt the ACLU's lead attorney on the case.

Administration Faces Another Deadline Concerning Migrant Families Administration Faces Another Deadline Concerning Migrant Families Administration Faces Another Deadline Concerning Migrant Families Audio will be available later today. The U.S. government faces a Thursday deadline to submit a plan for reunifying migrant families that remain separated. Noel King talks to Lee Gelernt the ACLU's lead attorney on the case. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor