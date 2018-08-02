New Law In Idaho Targets Slow Drivers

It's now against the law in Idaho to drive too slowly. Since the law passed last month, at least two drivers have been cited for creeping along in the passing lane.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Let me tell you, there is nothing like driving on the open road in Idaho - mountains and rivers, open plains and high speed limits. Not only can you go 80 miles an hour on some highways, it's now against the law to drive too slow. Since the new law passed last month, at least two drivers have been cited for creeping along in the passing lane. And, if you get stuck behind one of those slowpokes, the law says, on some roads, you can go 15 miles above the speed limit to get around them.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.