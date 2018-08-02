Stung By Criticism, Trump Administration Emphasizes Election Security Response

Updated at 2:12 p.m. ET

A day after a key lawmaker said the U.S. government was not doing enough to take election interference by foreign powers seriously, the Trump administration responded forcefully with a surprise White House briefing to emphasize the breadth and extent of its election security initiatives.

"President Trump has not and will not tolerate interference in America's system of representative government," said national security adviser John Bolton in a letter to Senate Democrats, who had written President Trump to complain about his administration's response.

Last month, Trump came under broad, bipartisan criticism for appearing to downplay the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that Russia was behind cyberattacks against Democrats and state election infrastructure during the 2016 election.

Bolton's letter touted stepped-up federal-state information sharing and coordination around election security and listed a series of Russian entities that had been sanctioned since the Trump administration took office.

At a Senate intelligence hearing on Tuesday, the panel's chair, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., said, "Some feel that we as a society are sitting in a burning room, calmly drinking a cup of coffee, telling ourselves, 'This is fine.' That's not fine."

"We should no longer be talking about if the Russians attempted to interfere with American society. They've been doing it since the days of the Soviet Union, and they're still doing it today," Burr continued.

Top administration officials concurred with Burr's assessment that Russia was continuing efforts to interfere in U.S. politics.

"Our democracy is in the crosshairs," said Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

In the past week, two Democratic senators up for re-election this fall, Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, have stepped forward to describe attempts to hack their computer systems. On Tuesday, Facebook announced that it had disrupted an online influence operation that reached nearly 300,000 followers with political messages.

"We continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States," said Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats. "We will continue to monitor and warn of any such efforts."

So far, that campaign seems to have avoided the voter registration systems and election equipment vendors that were targeted in 2016.

"We are not yet seeing the same kind of efforts to specifically target election infrastructure," said FBI director Christopher Wray.