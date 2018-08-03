Magda Davitt, Formally Known As Sinead O'Connor, Releases 'Milestones' Demo

It's been four years since Magda Davitt, the artist formally known as Sinead O'Connor, released I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss. Today she offers "Milestones," produced by the Northern Irish electronic producer and film composer David Holmes, exclusively via The Irish Sun.

"Milestones" is resolutely tender and sparsely arranged with Davitt's voice backed only by a bed of ambient synths. As Davitt explains to The Irish Sun, the song is "a first demo for fans because they never get to hear a demo."

"I'm going to write on my own and with lots of other different people," Davitt says of her upcoming album, titled No Mud No Lotus. "It won't be out before October 2019."