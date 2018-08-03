Weekly Wrap: "#MeToo and Moonves."

It's Friday. Sam slows it down just a little this week with NPR Code Switch correspondent Karen Grigsby Bates and NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans. They talk raging California wildfires, sexual assault allegations against CBS CEO and chairman Les Moonves, QAnon, and more.

Not The Enemy. Karen kicks things off with a refresher on Ivanka Trump's comments this week when asked about President Trump calling the media the "enemy of the American people," in the past. In an interview at an Axios event, Ivanka said "I do not" when reported Mike Allen asked if she thinks the media is the enemy. Elsewhere, press secretary Sarah Sanders refused to answer a similar question when asked by CNN reporter Jim Acosta during a press briefing. Sam expresses we might be missing other news stories when the media become the top story of the week.

Still, It Burns. Meanwhile the story in California is all about the most "destructive wildfires" in the state's history. The largest fire currently burning in the state is the Carr Fire in northern California. To date the Carr Fire has caused the evacuation of tens of thousands of people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes. There are at least 19 major fires burning in California, and they've led to the deaths of six people.

#MeToo And Moonves. Finally, Eric catches us up on the latest on the sexual harassment allegations against current CBS CEO and chairman Les Moonves. A New Yorker article recently revealed that the allegations include unwanted kissing, touching, and harming the careers of women who rejected him. Moonves has denied harming careers or assaulting anyone. Before the allegations came out, CBS was in the news for another story: CBS and Viacom, its sister company, are attempting to merge. Eric tells us Moonves is opposed to the merger.

Moonves' wife, CBS host Julie Chen, has come out in support of her husband, while CBS' The Late Show host Stephen Colbert said that Moonves must be held accountable.

Sam also calls up Will Sommer, who covers tech and the internet for The Daily Beast. Will tells Sam all about the web conspiracy theories known as QAnonymous and the appearance of QAnon supporters at recent Trump rallies.

And in this week's game of Who Said That we ask, is a jacket made from an ostrich a solid fashion choice?

It's all capped off with the best things that happened to listeners all week.

– Producer Anjuli Sastry

Brent Baughman and Anjuli Sastry produced and Jordana Hochman edited this episode for broadcast. Anjuli Sastry adapted it for the Web.