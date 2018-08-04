Accessibility links
Not My Job: Uzo Aduba, Who Plays 'Crazy Eyes,' Gets Quizzed On Private Eyes Aduba won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series and an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the same role on the same show.
Uzo Aduba attends the 2017 Garden of Laughs Comedy Benefit on March 28, 2017 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Uzo Aduba has won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series and an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series — but what's really amazing is that she won those awards for the same role in the same show. She plays Suzanne Warren, an inmate better known as "Crazy Eyes" in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

Since Aduba plays "Crazy Eyes" we've invited her to answer three questions about private eyes.

Click the audio link above to see how she does.

