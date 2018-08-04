Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

And now, panelists, it is time for the game we like to call...

BILL KURTIS: The Trump Dump.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: As you all know...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Some weeks, the news comes so fast you wish you could just stick a cork in the Trump hole.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: When that happens, we like to cover all of it that we can in a rapid-fire fashion. We're going ask you true-or-false questions. Get it right - you get a point. Are you ready to go? Roxanne, true or false - in a statement, the Trump administration said fuel-efficient cars are dangerous because people drive more and can get into more accidents.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: True.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Don't worry - they're going to protect us from that. Alonzo, true or false - over the last two weeks, Donald Trump repeatedly told crowds that the U.S. Air Force has an invisible airplane.

ALONZO BODDEN: True.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: He said of the...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...F-35, quote, "you can't see it."

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: Can I comment on that, Peter?

SAGAL: You may, Alonzo.

BODDEN: In that, when I worked for Lockheed...

SAGAL: Yeah.

BODDEN: I built the F-117...

SAGAL: Yeah.

BODDEN: ...The original stealth fighter.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BODDEN: And the biggest problem we had was finding the invisible parts.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: You're trying to put it together...

(APPLAUSE)

BODDEN: And then you're, like, oh, man. I've got to attach it to the wing. Where'd the wing go? Where'd the wing...

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: ...Go?

ADAM BURKE: Alonzo, but surely that's a great way to lie about how much work you've done that day.

BODDEN: Oh, absolutely.

BURKE: Oh, I've made 14 of them. They're right back there.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: It's - when you think about it, it's the most brilliant government contract ever.

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: Yes. Give me $100 billion, and I will give you 50 invisible planes.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Adam, true or false - at a summit last week, European Commission Chief Jean-Claude Juncker spent three hours discussing the intricacies of global economics with President Trump.

BURKE: True.

SAGAL: No, it's false. He used, quote, "brightly colored flashcards" to try to explain how trade works to Trump.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Alonzo, true or false - a commentator on Fox News disputed claims that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, quote, "knows where all the bodies are buried" - unquote.

BODDEN: That's false.

SAGAL: Right, false.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: He said he only knows where, quote, "like, 20 of the bodies are buried."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's it for this week's Trump Dump. We'll have another for you soon, presumably including the four or five things he did while we were playing this game.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CRAZY")

GNARLS BARKLEY: (Singing) I remember when, I remember, I remember when I lost my mind.

