Historian On Think Tank Resignation Over Former Trump Official's Hiring NPR's Scott Simon speaks with William Hitchcock, a historian who resigned from a University of Virginia think tank to protest its hiring of a former Trump administration official.

Historian On Think Tank Resignation Over Former Trump Official's Hiring Education Historian On Think Tank Resignation Over Former Trump Official's Hiring Historian On Think Tank Resignation Over Former Trump Official's Hiring Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with William Hitchcock, a historian who resigned from a University of Virginia think tank to protest its hiring of a former Trump administration official. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor