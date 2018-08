Hawaii Businesses Struggle With Uncertainty Of Volcano Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has been violently spewing lava since early May. There is no way to know if or when the lava will stop and businesses are struggling with the uncertainty.

Hawaii Businesses Struggle With Uncertainty Of Volcano National Hawaii Businesses Struggle With Uncertainty Of Volcano Hawaii Businesses Struggle With Uncertainty Of Volcano Audio will be available later today. Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has been violently spewing lava since early May. There is no way to know if or when the lava will stop and businesses are struggling with the uncertainty. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor