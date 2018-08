Revisiting The 1968 Republican Convention The Republican Convention of 1968 was a contrast to the tumultuous events of that year. Republicans sought to present their party as a law-and-order antidote to the disturbing images of a distant war and violent anti-war demonstrations at home.

Revisiting The 1968 Republican Convention History Revisiting The 1968 Republican Convention Revisiting The 1968 Republican Convention Audio will be available later today. The Republican Convention of 1968 was a contrast to the tumultuous events of that year. Republicans sought to present their party as a law-and-order antidote to the disturbing images of a distant war and violent anti-war demonstrations at home. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor