Chinese Activist Arrested By Police Mid-Interview Asia Chinese Activist Arrested By Police Mid-Interview Chinese Activist Arrested By Police Mid-Interview Audio will be available later today. Authorities in China have detained an 84-year-old dissident academic Sun Wenguang. They burst into his home and dragged him away just as he was being interviewed by U.S. government broadcaster, VOA.