Remembering Nikolai Volkoff, Wrestling's Soviet Villain NPR's Don Gonyea and journalist Oliver Bateman remember wrestler Nikolai Volkoff, who died recently at age 70. He portrayed an evil Soviet but was actually a fiercely anti-Communist Yugoslav defector.

