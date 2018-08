Communities In California Continue To Be Ravaged By Wildfires Parts of California has been consumed by wildfires in recent weeks, and blazes making up the Mendocino Complex Fire have grown to be larger than the Carr Fire that dominated last week's headlines.

Communities In California Continue To Be Ravaged By Wildfires Communities In California Continue To Be Ravaged By Wildfires Communities In California Continue To Be Ravaged By Wildfires Audio will be available later today. Parts of California has been consumed by wildfires in recent weeks, and blazes making up the Mendocino Complex Fire have grown to be larger than the Carr Fire that dominated last week's headlines. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor