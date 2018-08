Germany Turns To Brown Coal To Fill Its Energy Gap Angela Merkel was dubbed the "climate chancellor" for ditching nuclear power but now centuries-old villages are being bulldozed and their residents displaced to make way for open-pit brown coal mines.

Angela Merkel was dubbed the "climate chancellor" for ditching nuclear power but now centuries-old villages are being bulldozed and their residents displaced to make way for open-pit brown coal mines.