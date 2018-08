In San Diego A Mother Remains Separated From Her Child In a detention center in southern California, one mother remains separated from her three year old who is in custody in Los Angeles. Officials say it's because of her criminal history, but they have not provided any specifics or records.

In San Diego A Mother Remains Separated From Her Child National In San Diego A Mother Remains Separated From Her Child In San Diego A Mother Remains Separated From Her Child Audio will be available later today. In a detention center in southern California, one mother remains separated from her three year old who is in custody in Los Angeles. Officials say it's because of her criminal history, but they have not provided any specifics or records. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor