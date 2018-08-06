Accessibility links
Travel website Atlas Obscura and All Things Considered team up for a West Coast summer road trip from California to Washington. The journey starts in the desert outside Los Angeles.
Joshua Tree Provides Beacon For Artists And Seekers In The California Desert

Listen · 5:25
Heard on All Things Considered
Joshua Tree National Park lies about two hours south of Los Angeles. Samir S. Patel/Atlas Obscura hide caption

Joshua Tree National Park lies about two hours south of Los Angeles.

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Dylan Thuras, co-founder of Atlas Obscura, a website that details the world's hidden gems, about a 2,200-mile road trip he took up the Pacific Coast of the U.S.

He describes the idea behind the trip, which kicked off in the California desert.

Two hours and change outside of Los Angeles, Joshua Tree has a reputation for a kind of pop culture mysticism, somewhere between the barren wilds and an Instagram post. We meet a series of artists who re-imagine the roadside attraction as a vehicle for their personal creativity.