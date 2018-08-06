Jonathan Gold & Beth Ditto This week, we'll remember Jonathan Gold by revisiting our conversation with him. Jonathan's work in food criticism was legendary. In 2007, his work earned him a Pulitzer. To this date, he's still the only food critic to ever earn that honor. When he joined us in 2011, he discussed the one food fear he just couldn't overcome, and how he discovered Los Angeles and the world – one meal at a time. Plus, he threw shade at the burritos from the Mission District in San Francisco. We'll also revisit our conversation with Beth Ditto from last year. Beth is singer of the band Gossip. Beth talks about the process of creating her solo album, and about her time fronting Gossip. She'll also open up about her queer identity and what it was like setting up punk shows in her small Arkansan town. You can catch her on the road this summer opening for Sam Smith. And finally, Jesse explains how Sly and the Family Stone made a perfect album, even as they slowly disintegrated as a group.

Jonathan Gold & Beth Ditto Listen · 1:05:44 1:05:44 Jonathan Gold & Beth Ditto 1:05:44 Bullseye with Jesse Thorn Jonathan Gold & Beth Ditto Jonathan Gold & Beth Ditto Listen · 1:05:44 1:05:44 This week, we'll remember Jonathan Gold by revisiting our conversation with him. Jonathan's work in food criticism was legendary. In 2007, his work earned him a Pulitzer. To this date, he's still the only food critic to ever earn that honor. When he joined us in 2011, he discussed the one food fear he just couldn't overcome, and how he discovered Los Angeles and the world – one meal at a time. Plus, he threw shade at the burritos from the Mission District in San Francisco. We'll also revisit our conversation with Beth Ditto from last year. Beth is singer of the band Gossip. Beth talks about the process of creating her solo album, and about her time fronting Gossip. She'll also open up about her queer identity and what it was like setting up punk shows in her small Arkansan town. You can catch her on the road this summer opening for Sam Smith. And finally, Jesse explains how Sly and the Family Stone made a perfect album, even as they slowly disintegrated as a group. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor