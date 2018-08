Alex Jones' Infowars Site Accuses 'Big Tech' Of Censorship Social media sites have removed main outlets for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars website, citing repeated violations of policies against hate speech and glorifying violence.

Alex Jones' Infowars Site Accuses 'Big Tech' Of Censorship Alex Jones' Infowars Site Accuses 'Big Tech' Of Censorship Alex Jones' Infowars Site Accuses 'Big Tech' Of Censorship Audio will be available later today. Social media sites have removed main outlets for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars website, citing repeated violations of policies against hate speech and glorifying violence. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor