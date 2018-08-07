Accessibility links
'Into The Hands Of Soldiers' Explores How The U.S. Contributed To Chaos In Egypt New York Times correspondent David Kirkpatrick says the Obama White House watched Arab democracy fall, and now the Trump administration is embracing Egypt's autocratic president.
NPR logo

'Into The Hands Of Soldiers' Explores How The U.S. Contributed To Chaos In Egypt

Listen · 41:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/636254979/636360795" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
'Into The Hands Of Soldiers' Explores How The U.S. Contributed To Chaos In Egypt

NPRWorld

Many Stories, One World

World

'Into The Hands Of Soldiers' Explores How The U.S. Contributed To Chaos In Egypt

'Into The Hands Of Soldiers' Explores How The U.S. Contributed To Chaos In Egypt

Listen · 41:21
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/636254979/636360795" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Fresh Air

New York Times correspondent David Kirkpatrick says the Obama White House watched Arab democracy fall, and now the Trump administration is embracing Egypt's autocratic president.

Into the Hands of the Soldiers

Freedom and Chaos in Egypt and the Middle East

by David D. Kirkpatrick

Hardcover, 370 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
Into the Hands of the Soldiers
Subtitle
Freedom and Chaos in Egypt and the Middle East
Author
David D. Kirkpatrick

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

NPRWorld

Many Stories, One World