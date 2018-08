Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour Takeaways Over the past two weeks, panels of TV executives, producers and actors talked about the state of the television industry.

Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour Takeaways Television Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour Takeaways Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour Takeaways Audio will be available later today. Over the past two weeks, panels of TV executives, producers and actors talked about the state of the television industry. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor