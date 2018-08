Spotlight On Rick Gates In Manafort Trial Defense lawyers for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will continue to try to discredit star witness Rick Gates. Gates will again testify Wednesday in Manafort's fraud trial.

Spotlight On Rick Gates In Manafort Trial Law Spotlight On Rick Gates In Manafort Trial Spotlight On Rick Gates In Manafort Trial Audio will be available later today. Defense lawyers for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will continue to try to discredit star witness Rick Gates. Gates will again testify Wednesday in Manafort's fraud trial. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor