The 'Brady Bunch' House Coming To HGTV Lance Bass said he had the winning bid to buy the house featured in The Brady Bunch. But it turned out he was outbid by HGTV, which plans to restore it "to its 1970s glory."

The 'Brady Bunch' House Coming To HGTV Pop Culture The 'Brady Bunch' House Coming To HGTV The 'Brady Bunch' House Coming To HGTV Audio will be available later today. Lance Bass said he had the winning bid to buy the house featured in The Brady Bunch. But it turned out he was outbid by HGTV, which plans to restore it "to its 1970s glory." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor