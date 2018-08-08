Attorneys Confirm Counter-Offer To Mueller's Office On Potential Trump Interview

President Trump's attorneys confirmed on Wednesday their negotiations continue with the office of Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller about whether Trump might sit down for an interview as part of the Russia investigation.

The back and forth has been going on for months. Trump has talked publicly about wanting to answer questions but his lawyers would rather he not — and at the very least they would like to limit the scope of what he is asked.

Lawyer Jay Sekulow confirmed to NPR that Trump's team responded in writing to the latest request but said it wouldn't be appropriate to comment about the content of that response.

Another Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said in a statement that the White House and Trump's campaign have handed over millions of pages of documents and that "we're restating what we have been saying for months: it is time for the office of special counsel to conclude its inquiry without further delay."

The ongoing back-and-forth about whether the president will sit for an interview could delay the completion of Mueller's work, although it isn't clear how much he has accomplished that still isn't public or how much he believes remains set out for him to investigate.

A spokesman for Mueller's office did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Mueller's office is charged with investigating the Russian attack on the 2016 presidential election and whether any Americans might have conspired to take part in it.

Trump has denied strenuously that there was any collusion between members of his campaign and Russia's ongoing "active measures," and he also goes back and forth about whether or not he acknowledges they took place.

There may also be a separate, second track to Mueller's work, however: the potential question as to whether Trump might have broken the law by obstructing justice in trying to frustrate the work of investigators.

Trump denies any wrongdoing on the obstruction front too and his attorneys have made broad claims about the president's powers under the Constitution to act in the way he has.

Because Trump has the power to fire virtually anyone inside the executive branch, end any investigation and, ultimately, to pardon himself, the president could not have committed the crime of obstruction even if he had taken actions that might otherwise amount to it, his lawyers say.