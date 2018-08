Head Of South Carolina's Chamber Of Commerce On Escalating Trade War David Greene talks to chamber president Ted Pitts, about how trade policy is affecting businesses in the state. One company said it would lay off more than 100 workers because of tariffs.

Head Of South Carolina's Chamber Of Commerce On Escalating Trade War Head Of South Carolina's Chamber Of Commerce On Escalating Trade War Head Of South Carolina's Chamber Of Commerce On Escalating Trade War Audio will be available later today. David Greene talks to chamber president Ted Pitts, about how trade policy is affecting businesses in the state. One company said it would lay off more than 100 workers because of tariffs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor