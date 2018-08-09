Aerosmith's Original Tour Van Found In Woods Of Mass. Town

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. And this is one of Aerosmith's early songs.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MAJOR BARBARA")

AEROSMITH: (Singing) Major Barbara sits in the fields...

GREENE: I thought of it after hearing about what the band left sitting in the woods for decades, their original tour van. It's this rusty, 1964 delivery vehicle. Aerosmith drove it to gigs around New England. The guy who owns the property where it was discovered sold it to a History Channel show for 25,000 bucks. You think it'll still run? Dream on. It's MORNING EDITION.

