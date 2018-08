Tennessee Reopens 78-Year-Old Case Of Murdered Black Activist Rachel Martin talks to Leslie Elaine McGraw, great-grandniece of Elbert Williams, a voting-rights activist who was murdered in 1940. A district attorney announced he was reopening the investigation.

