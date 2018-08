California Firefighters Get A Helping Hand From Visiting Teams Noel King talks to Peter McKenchie, who's in Boise, Idaho, helping coordinate nearly 150 firefighters from Australia and New Zealand who are helping fight wildfires across the West.

Audio will be available later today.