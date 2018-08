Cheese Lady At Indiana State Fair To Debut Her Latest Sculpture The nation's preeminent cheese sculptor on Friday unveils her latest masterpiece at the Indiana State Fair. The 960 pound diorama depicts major moments in dairy history.

