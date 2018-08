Black Lives Matter Official Declines To Speak At 'Unite The Right' Rally Noel King talks to Hawk Newsome, president of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, who is walking from the Bronx to Washington, D.C. He declined an invitation to attend the "Unite the Right" rally.

Black Lives Matter Official Declines To Speak At 'Unite The Right' Rally Black Lives Matter Official Declines To Speak At 'Unite The Right' Rally Black Lives Matter Official Declines To Speak At 'Unite The Right' Rally Audio will be available later today. Noel King talks to Hawk Newsome, president of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, who is walking from the Bronx to Washington, D.C. He declined an invitation to attend the "Unite the Right" rally. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor