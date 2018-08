Firefighters Have Their Work Cut Out For Them With Calif. Wildfires Firefighters remain under pressure as more than a dozen fires burn across California. The largest is the Mendocino Complex Fire, which has more than 4,000 firefighters working to contain it.

Audio will be available later today.