After A Bumpy Start, Nicki Minaj's 'Queen' Has Landed

Enlarge this image toggle caption Leon Bennett/Getty Images Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj fans have made it through the storm for their matriarch. The Queens rapper releases her fourth studio album Queen. The platinum-selling rap star launched her Queen Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music last night, where she not only announced the updated release date for Queen but also previewed tracks from the LP. Now, the album is available on Apple Music.

Fraught with teetering shade, Internet trolling, a flip-flopping release date and awkwardly-timed collaborations, the lead-up to this album has been, let's be honest, a shambles — and has subsequently genuinely baffled rap fans.

As the summer has rolled on, Minaj has dropped more singles, each met with varying heights of lukewarm splish-splashes. The music itself hasn't been awful, or amazing. Rather, it's been the decisions around the recordings that have been perplexing. In July, the rapper responded to a comment by the writer Wanna Thompson on social media with a scathing direct message, which led to Minaj's ferociously loyal fan army, known as Barbz, harassing Thompson. Then, in August, Minaj released the single "Fefe," featuring Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine — a newcomer whose rising profile has become inextricable from his own troll-like behavior online and a sexual misconduct case involving a minor. (6ix9ine took a plea deal for the crime in 2015, but recently broke the agreement of that deal and is now facing possible prison time.)

Minaj has also moved the release date of the album around multiple times, from June to Aug. 10, then to Aug. 17 — and now finally, back to Aug. 10. This release date shuffle illustrates some disorganization within her camp, something we're not used to seeing from an artist known for her public precision. Now, couple all that disarray to the strange mish-mosh of music she's released so far, and it's easy to see why we've all been a little confused.

Regardless, Queen is here. With features from Foxy Brown (one of Minaj's rap idols), Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande, Eminem, The Weeknd and more, Minaj has assumed her most recent alter-ego of latex-ninja Chun-Li — yes, the same persona that has been cited as an exemplar of cultural appropriation — and recaps the last four years over its 19 tracks.

Will the new music — her first body of work in four years — drown out this chatter?

Listen here.