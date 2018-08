Japanese Medical School Admits To Rigging Entrance Exams To Hurt Women Candidates NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Reuters reporter Elaine Lies about how a Japan medical school deliberately manipulated entrance test scores to decrease the amount of women who attended.

