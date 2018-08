Charlottesville Business Owners Concerned City's Security Measures Will Hurt Them Charlottesville, Va., is preparing to essentially "lock down" this weekend on the anniversary of last year's deadly "Unite the Right" rally. But residents have criticized the city leaders and authorities who are making the preparations.

