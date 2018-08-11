The Site Of The Berlin Airlift Now Serves As Refugee Shelter And Big Open Park

Enlarge this image toggle caption Martin Kaste/NPR Martin Kaste/NPR

Berlin's Tempelhof Field used to be a massive airport. It's famous as the site of the Berlin airlift — the effort in 1948-49 to keep West Berlin fed and supplied during a Soviet blockade. But the airport closed in 2008.

Now, 10 years later, Tempelhof Field is a huge park, and a home for refugees.

Here are some scenes, and sounds, from a recent visit.

Enlarge this image toggle caption Martin Kaste/NPR Martin Kaste/NPR

YouTube

Enlarge this image toggle caption Martin Kaste/NPR Martin Kaste/NPR