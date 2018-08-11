Plane Crashes After 'Unauthorized Takeoff' From Seattle Airport

An airline employee took off in a plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport late Friday before crashing into a nearby island, authorities said.

"We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more," Alaska Airlines tweeted.

The aircraft crashed on nearby Ketron Island, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Two military F-15s chased the plane but were not involved in the crash, the sheriff's department said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.