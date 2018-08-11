'Suicidal Male' Steals Plane And Crashes After 'Unauthorized Takeoff' From Sea-Tac

A 29-year-old man stole a plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport late Friday before crashing on a nearby island with no one else on board, authorities said.

The man was a resident of Pierce County, Wash., and "acted alone," the Pierce County Sheriff's Department tweeted.

The man told authorities on the ground he "would like to apologize" to people who cared about him. "I'm a broken guy who had a few screws loose. Didn't really know it until now," the pilot said, according to audio from air traffic controllers.

Alaska Airlines said the plane was a Horizon Air Q400, which had an "unauthorized takeoff" from Sea-Tac around 8 p.m. local time. It crashed near Ketron Island in Pierce County, the airline tweeted, adding that "we believe" nobody besides the pilot was on board.

The sheriff's department said "preliminary" information was that the plane's pilot was "a mechanic from unknown airlines" who "was doing stunts in air" or lacked flying skills.

Two military F-15s chased the plane "within a few minutes of theft of plane" and "kept plane out of harms way and people on ground safe," the sheriff's department said. The F-15s were scrambled from Portland and were not involved in the crash.

The airport says normal operations at Sea-Tac have resumed. Flights between Seattle and Portland were grounded for about an hour.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.