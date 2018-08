Ralph Nader On Apple's Billions Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is not impressed with how Apple is spending its excess billions. Nader shares his suggestions for the company with NPR's Scott Simon.

Ralph Nader On Apple's Billions Business Ralph Nader On Apple's Billions Ralph Nader On Apple's Billions Audio will be available later today. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is not impressed with how Apple is spending its excess billions. Nader shares his suggestions for the company with NPR's Scott Simon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor