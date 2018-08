Charlottesville Marks One Year Since Deadly White Supremacist Rally Across Charlottesville, Va., people are remembering last year's violent and deadly rally organized by white nationalists. Students, community leaders and others are marking the occasion with vigils.

Charlottesville Marks One Year Since Deadly White Supremacist Rally National Charlottesville Marks One Year Since Deadly White Supremacist Rally Charlottesville Marks One Year Since Deadly White Supremacist Rally Audio will be available later today. Across Charlottesville, Va., people are remembering last year's violent and deadly rally organized by white nationalists. Students, community leaders and others are marking the occasion with vigils. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor