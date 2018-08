Man Steals Airplane From Seattle Airport, Crashes On Island A man stole an airplane Friday night from Sea-Tac airport. Planes in the area were grounded and two F-15s responded from Portland before the plane crashed on a nearby island.

Man Steals Airplane From Seattle Airport, Crashes On Island National Man Steals Airplane From Seattle Airport, Crashes On Island Man Steals Airplane From Seattle Airport, Crashes On Island Audio will be available later today. A man stole an airplane Friday night from Sea-Tac airport. Planes in the area were grounded and two F-15s responded from Portland before the plane crashed on a nearby island. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor