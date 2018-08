Let's Hear It For Iceberg Lettuce Food critics and food eaters alike have often expressed disdain for iceberg lettuce. Helen Rosner, a food writer for The New Yorker, does not share the feeling.

Let's Hear It For Iceberg Lettuce Food Let's Hear It For Iceberg Lettuce Let's Hear It For Iceberg Lettuce Audio will be available later today. Food critics and food eaters alike have often expressed disdain for iceberg lettuce. Helen Rosner, a food writer for The New Yorker, does not share the feeling. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor