Protests Over ICE Detention Of Wisconsin Latino Activist This past week in Racine, Wis., ICE arrested Ricardo Fierro, a community leader. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks Fierro friend and fellow activist Janet Serrano about the effects of the arrest.

Protests Over ICE Detention Of Wisconsin Latino Activist National Protests Over ICE Detention Of Wisconsin Latino Activist Protests Over ICE Detention Of Wisconsin Latino Activist Audio will be available later today. This past week in Racine, Wis., ICE arrested Ricardo Fierro, a community leader. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks Fierro friend and fellow activist Janet Serrano about the effects of the arrest. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor