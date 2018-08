Food Fare At Iowa State Fair NPR's Lakshmi Singh speaks with Des Moines Register food critic Brian Taylor Carlson about the good, the bad and the ugly new food offerings at this year's Iowa State Fair. Pickle beer, anyone?

Food Fare At Iowa State Fair Food Food Fare At Iowa State Fair Food Fare At Iowa State Fair Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lakshmi Singh speaks with Des Moines Register food critic Brian Taylor Carlson about the good, the bad and the ugly new food offerings at this year's Iowa State Fair. Pickle beer, anyone? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor