How Are Tariffs Affecting You?

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on hundreds of products. China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union have retaliated. We'd love to hear about how the tariffs are affecting your business, your work, your shopping habits or your life. Elly Walton/Getty Images/Ikon Images hide caption

The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on hundreds of products from many countries. We're at the beginning of what seems like an escalating trade war, with China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union already retaliating with their own tariffs.

Are you noticing any effects from the tariffs in your daily life and work? For example, are companies reopening factories in your town? Are you paying less or more for the products you buy to run your business or when you shop at the supermarket? Are you noticing changes in how you do your job?

We are interested to hear how the tariffs are affecting your business, your work, your shopping habits or your life. Please fill out the form below — an NPR producer might be in touch, and your response may be used for an upcoming story.

