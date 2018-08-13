Domino World Record Attempt In Germany Is Disrupted By A Fly

The world record for the longest chain of mini dominoes was in the process of coming together. It takes a day to set up 4,000 tiny tiles. The record was thwarted when a fly triggered the dominoes.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. OK, picture this - an attempt in Germany to beat a world record for the longest chain of mini dominoes in history. It takes a day for a team to set up 4,000 tiny tiles. They're the size of a fingernail. And then a fly lands. A domino falls. A chain reaction is triggered. The record is caput. But all was not lost. The domino assembly team broke a couple other records that day, including longest chain reaction of normal dominoes. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.