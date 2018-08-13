'Vegetables In Underwear' And Other Laugh Out Loud Book Ideas For Kids

This summer, All Things Considered is on the hunt for great reading recommendations. In our third installment — you can find the first here and the second here — children's book author Jon Scieszka shares some kid-friendly selections with NPR's Audie Cornish. Click the audio link above to find out what Scieszka loves about these books:

Vegetables in Underwear by Jared Chapman

Dory Fantasmagory: Dory Dory Black Sheep (and the Dory Fantasmagory series) by Abby Hanlon

The 52-Story Treehouse (and The Treehouse Books series) by Andy Griffiths and illustrated by Terry Denton

Funny Girl: Funniest. Stories. Ever. edited by Betsy Bird