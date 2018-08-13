'Vegetables In Underwear' And Other Laugh Out Loud Book Ideas For Kids

Audio will be available later today.

This summer, All Things Considered is on the hunt for great reading recommendations. In our third installment — you can find the first here and the second here — children's book author Jon Scieszka shares some kid-friendly selections with NPR's Audie Cornish. Click the audio link above to find out what Scieszka loves about these books:

Vegetables in Underwear by Jared Chapman

Dory Fantasmagory: Dory Dory Black Sheep (and the Dory Fantasmagory series) by Abby Hanlon

The 52-Story Treehouse (and The Treehouse Books series) by Andy Griffiths and illustrated by Terry Denton

Funny Girl: Funniest. Stories. Ever. edited by Betsy Bird